24 fatal casualties of soldiers in 2020 due to ceasefire violations: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi: On Friday, the administration told Parliament that 24 "fatal casualties of soldiers" had occurred in 2020 owing to ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side. In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Ajay Bhatt, minister of state for defence, made this statement.

There have been "just three incidents of ceasefire violations and no incident of shelling along the Line of Control" since the Director General of Military Operations understanding went into effect in February 2021. But, he assured them, our armed forces is always ready for any contingency.

Bhatt was questioned about how many civilians and troops have been killed in border areas due to shelling from the Pakistani side during the past three years.—Inputs from Agncies