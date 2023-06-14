2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi Police files 5th supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy case

New Delhi: The UAPA case involving the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots has received its fifth supplemental charge sheet, submitted by the Delhi Police.

There are twenty persons who have been booked for their claimed roles in the bigger plan to provoke the riots. These individuals include activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

"Yesterday, a supplementary chargesheet was filed as well... On June 9, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat issued an order stating, "Let a copy...be supplied to all the accused persons/counsels against proper acknowledgement."—Inputs from Agencies