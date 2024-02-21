    Menu
    Health

    200 people fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at religious event in Maharashtra; condition stable

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February21/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Villagers admitted to Bibi, Lonar, and Mehkar hospitals. Prasad samples sent for analysis; officials assure accountability and deploy emergency medical team in the village.

    Representative Image

    Buldhana: In a case of suspected food poisoning, around 200 people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' during a religious programme at Lonar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place on Tuesday night during the 'Harinam Saptah', a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil told PTI.

    "Around 200 villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming prasad during the function. While 142 of them were admitted to the rural hospital at Bibi, 20 others in Lonar and 35 patients to a facility in Mehkar," he said.

    The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday, Patil added.

    A team of doctors has been deployed in the village with an ambulance and other necessary equipment in case a medical emergency arises, he said.

    "Samples of prasad have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and an inquiry will be initiated," the collector said.

    —PTI

    Categories :HealthTags :Food poisoning Religious event Prasad contamination Maharashtra health crisis Lonar village incident Buldhana district news Medical emergency response
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in