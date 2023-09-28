'Tiranga for PoK' campaign: Muslim National Forum to take out protest march in Delhi on Oct 1

New Delhi: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has always been and will remain a part of India. Indian Muslims are determined to reclaim PoK from Pakistan at all costs, a sentiment echoed by the nationalist Muslim organization, Muslim National Forum.

The Forum's spokesperson, Shahid Saeed, stated that through the Muslim National Forum, there is an unprecedented nationwide movement, public awareness campaign, and diplomatic efforts underway to reclaim PoK.

Shahid Saeed disclosed that as a part of these efforts, the Muslim National Forum is running the "Tiranga for PoK" campaign.

He pointed out that the day is not far when Pakistan, under its own weight, will crumble. The country's economic situation is such that it cannot sustain its various provinces for long. Now, the time has come for India to take solid political and diplomatic steps towards the realization of a united India. The nation's citizens stand with our esteemed Prime Minister.

The Forum's National Coordinator and a member of the Minority Education Institution Council, Shahid Akhtar, said that a peaceful protest march against Pakistan will be organized in Delhi on October 1.

The march will start from the Red Fort, go up to Gurudwara Sis Ganj and then return to the Red Fort.

The route will include Digambar Jain Temple, Gauri Shankar Temple, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Sunehri Masjid, and St. Stephen's Church. After Delhi, over 100 such movements will be organized across the country.

The Forum's National Coordinator, Mohammad Afzal, mentioned that from August 9 to August 30, 2023, the Forum had spearheaded the "Tiranga for PoK" campaign in Kashmir, which was highly successful.

Afzal emphasized that they received spontaneous support from ordinary Kashmiris. Every Indian Kashmiri sincerely wishes for PoK to be reclaimed from Pakistan and annexed back to India. Afzal added that the protest will witness participation from various communities, including Sunni, Shia, Pashto, Shina, Hunza, Manhas, Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Sikhs.

The head of the Forum's Women's Wing, Shalini Ali, said that women from all over the country are actively joining this campaign, shoulder to shoulder.

She emphasized that women have played a crucial role in all campaigns run by the Muslim National Forum to date, and this time too, they will participate with full vigour, enthusiasm, and spirit.

Kashmiri women are also taking part in the protest and have resolved that PoK was, is, and will always remain a part of India. No power in the world can separate it from us.

