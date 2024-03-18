'Shaitaan' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at box office

Crossing the ₹100 Crore Mark with Stellar Performances by Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural thriller dominates with ₹106.01 crore NBOC in India and a worldwide gross of ₹152.11 crore.

New Delhi: Supernatural thriller Shaitaan has added Rs 24.41 crore to its net box office collections (NBOC) in the second weekend of its release, taking up its total earnings to Rs 106.01 crore, the makers said on Monday.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, the film had collected Rs 81.60 crore in its first weekend. It released in theatres on March 8.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/sidharth-malhotra-starrer-'yodha'-earns-rs-17.51-crore-in-first-weekend



Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Shaitaan maintains absolute dominance in its second weekend collecting Rs 10.17 crore on Sunday and a weekend total of Rs 24.41 crore.



"Week 1 - Rs 81.60 crore, 2nd Friday - Rs 5.12 crore, 2nd Saturday - Rs 9.12 crore, 2nd Sunday - Rs 10.17 crore, Total 2nd weekend - Rs 24.41 crore. Total - Rs 106.01 crore NBOC (India) & Rs 152.11 crore Worldwide Gross," the makers said in a press note.



Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film 'Vash', written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

—PTI