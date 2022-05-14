'Nikamma' poster featuring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia is quirk redefined

Mumabi: The second poster of the action-romantic-comedy 'Nikamma' was released on Saturday. The poster features actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and the Internet sensation Shirley Setia, who appears to be hanging by Abhimanyu's biceps in the poster.

Shirley, who became a household name with her singing, is set to make her foray in Bollywood with 'Nikamma'. The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, also stars Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the big screen after 14 years. The trailer of the film is scheduled to be unveiled on May 17.

The film, which began filming in July 2019, was initially scheduled to be released theatrically in June 2020 but it was indefinitely postponed due to production halt and theatres shutting down owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, 'Nikamma' is now set to arrive in theatres on June 17, 2022 after a delay of two years.—IANS



