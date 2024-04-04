'Metro in Dino': Here's how Sara Ali Sara Ali Khan beats gridlock blues

Behind-the-scenes glimpses, co-stars, and her unique on-set rituals revealed. Directed by Anurag Basu, featuring a stellar cast, and capturing the essence of contemporary human tales.

Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan is all set for her upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino'. The actress on Thursday shared a glimpse of the shoot day and her 'long drive' to the sets.



Taking to Instagram stories, Sara treated fans with short clips from shoot day.

Sara can be seen smiling and posing for the camera while on her way to the set in a car.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#shootday."



Utilizing her time in traffic, Sara did an ice facial.



In the video, she is seen rubbing an ice cube under her eye and across her face to reduce puffiness.

She also flaunted her after glow.

Along with the post, she wrote, "It's clearly a long drive...@anuragbasuofficial. #traffic. Kya Karein? Ab yeh hi hai Metro InDino."



Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.



'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.



Meanwhile, Sara is receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak'.



Directed by Homi Adajania, Beside Sara, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra are also a part of the film.



Sara's other latest release 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.



Mehta founded 'Congress Radio', which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.



'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.





Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.



The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

—ANI