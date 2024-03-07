'Maidaan' trailer: Ajay Devgn plays inspiring coach, moviegoers reminded of SRK's 'Chak De! India

Actor Ajay Devgn takes on the inspiring role of a football coach in 'Maidaan' trailer, unveiling a tale of resilience, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence in Indian football, reminiscent of past sporting triumphs in Bollywood.

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn donned the hat of a football coach in Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'.

On Thursday, he unveiled the film's trailer and it left the audience on the edge of their seat.

'Maidaan' revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football.

The trailer shows Ajay Devgn's character working hard to bring India's football game to the world map. In the trailer, he can be seen building a team, including young men from slums, and training them to make it big globally.

"We aren't the largest country, neither the richest. Half of the world doesn't know us. Football can create our identity because the whole world plays football. So, India needs to focus on making a world-class team for the next 10 years," Ajay said in the trailer's voice over.

Sharing the trailer's link, Ajay on Instagram wrote, "A team that carved its legacy with every step! A man who devoted his life to football And one #Maidaan where the whole world witnessed it all... Bringing the Golden Era of Indian Football to life! #MaidaanTrailer Out Now!"

'Maidaan' trailer reminded moviegoers of films like SRK's 'Chak De! India' and Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'.

In both films, SRK and Akshay played hockey coaches and helped their teams register a historic win.

"Trailer looks inspiring. It is quite similar to Chak De India," a social media user commented.

"Wow...Ajay as a tough coach would be a treat to watch," another one wrote.

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 2024.

—ANI