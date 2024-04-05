'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2': First peppy track 'Kamsin Kali' from movie is out now

Discover the electrifying first song 'Kamsin Kali' from 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', sung by the Kakkar siblings and featuring Dhanashree. Get ready as Mouni Roy and Tusshar Kapoor take you on a rollercoaster ride in LSD 2.

Mumbai: The first song from Mouni Roy and Tusshar Kapoor starrer 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' has been released.

Titled 'Kamsin Kali', the melodious track is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar and features Dhanashree.

With its lively tunes, the song is just a perfect party anthem that can make you dance at any time. Tony Kakkar and Dhanashree's performance is effortless and eye-grabbing.

Take a look at the video.

Watch song: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5Xj2QONoSc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The film features Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee Anupam Joardar and Uorfi Javed.



Recently, producer Ektaa R Kapoor unveiled the teaser of her film 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2', commonly known as LSD 2, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee

Taking to her social media, Ektaa shared a note in which she talked about how 'LSD2' is a movie that gives her courage and fear in equal measure. ""V FEW THINGS. SHOCK ME. BUT LSD2 IS THAT PIECE. OF CONTENT THAT GIVES ME COURAGE N FEAR IN. EQUAL MEASURE THEREFORE AS WE SHARE D DARK N DOGMA. TEASER OF LSD2 WE. WANNA CARRY AS MUCH. DISCRETION. N DISCLAIMERS !!! TOM 2 PM. THIS. ISNO PROMOTIONAL STRATEGY JUST. GETTING. PPL ADJUSTED TO D CONTENT. BEFORE SHARING," she wrote.

Earlier, Dibakar put up a disclaimer for the audience ahead of the teaser drop. He elaborated that 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' was about how people in those times, were too shy to be in front of the camera but today's generation is more exposed to it and is more camera-friendly.



"If you are not an adult then do not watch the LSD 2 teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion," he said.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will hit the theatres on April 19.

—ANI