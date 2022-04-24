‘Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari' to be organized from April 25 to 30

New Dehli (The Hawk): Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is organizing the 'Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign from 25th to 30th April, 2022 under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association of various other Ministries/ Departments of Government of India. During the campaign, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will organize countrywide programs at regional level for farmers.

The Department of Agriculture Research and Education would be organising a Krishi Mela at each Krishi Vigyan Kendra and field exhibition on natural farming. Union Agriculture Minister would be launching country wide workshop on crop insurance organised by common service centre (CSC).

A Discourse on agro ecological and livestock practices would be held under DAY-NRLM along with Ministry of Rural Development. During the week a webinar on One District One Product (ODOP) would be held by the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Food Processing Industries. A National Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave of 75 selected farmers and entrepreneurs would also be held.

During the week Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will organise One District One Product based workshop, webinar and awareness programmes about various schemes of the Departments.

More than 1 crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the said campaign through direct (offline) and virtual (online) medium across the country.

The following milestones of agriculture development in 75 years of Indian Independence will be highlighted during the said campaign:

· Green Revolution: Self-sufficiency in food grain production;

· Largest producer of horticulture crops – Ginger, Banana, Mango & Papaya;

· Yellow Revolution (Operation Golden Flow);

· Sweet Revolution: Honey Production;

· Improvement in crop irrigation;

· Use of ICT in agriculture;

· Application of remote sensing/ GIS/Drones in agriculture;

· Application of Bio-technology in Agriculture;

· Success of Watershed Development Progarmme;

· Self-sufficiency in seeds and fertilizer;

· Advancement in farm mechanization;

· Soil Health Management (INM)

· Effective management of pests (IPM);

Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari Campaign will highlight the activities & achievements under various flagship schemes of Government of India, namely:

· Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi;

· Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana;

· Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana - Per Drop More Crop;

· Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana;

· Kisan Credit Card;

· Agriculture Credit;

· e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM);

· Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs);

· Soil Health Card;

· Organic and Natural Farming;

· Plant Protection and Plant Quarantine;

· Bee-keeping;

· Farm Mechanization;

· National Food Security Mission;

· Seed and Planting Material;

· Mission on Integrated Development of Horticulture;

· Extension Reforms (ATMA);

· RKVY – RAFTAAR - Agri Start-ups;



