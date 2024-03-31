'Gen V' production delayed due to sudden demise of Chance Perdomo

Actor Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', tragically passes away at 27, leading to production delays and uncertainties for the superhero series.

Los Angeles [US]: Chance Perdomo, who worked in TV series such as 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has passed away at the age of 27. In light of Perdomo's passing, the start of Season 2 production on 'Gen V' has been delayed indefinitely, reported Deadline.

The Prime Video's 'Gen V' cast and producers, were all set to meet in Toronto for the superhero series' first Season 2 table, ahead of the commencement of production on April 8 in the Canadian metropolis.

However, the sudden demise of Perdomo has shocked everyone. There is little detail about the circumstances surrounding Perdomo's death at age 27. He is believed to have died late last night or early this morning in Upstate New York, on his way back to Toronto. Citing authorities, the actor's representatives said today that no other individuals were involved in the crash.

As per Deadline, after they spend time to grieve Perdomo's sudden death, the series' writers and producers will be faced with the dilemma of how to proceed with the series without one of its lead actors. They will either have to overhaul the new season and redo all scripts to write Perdomo's character off or recast the role.

On 'Gen V', Perdomo played Andre Anderson, a popular student with magnetic manipulation capabilities. In The Boys spinoff, he starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn.

A note on behalf of Perdomo's family and representatives reads, "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother," reported Deadline.

