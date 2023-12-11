'Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye' Campaign Gains Momentum In Pune As Thousands Engage In Weaving For Ram Lalla

Pune (Maharashtra): In a remarkable initiative, the "Do Dhage Sri Ram Ke Liye" campaign has kicked off in Pune, capturing the spirit of lakhs of people who have come together to weave dresses (vastras) for the revered Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

The 13-day campaign, a collaborative effort by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust of Pune, began on December 10.

Anagha Ghaisas, the organiser of the campaign, expressed enthusiasm about engaging the community in this endeavour for Ram Lalla.

"Approximately 10 lakh people have registered to participate over the next 13 days, weaving "do dhage" (two threads)," she said.

Ghaisas emphasized the campaign's dual purpose of involving citizens in this holy work while promoting the art of handloom, stating that handloom requires skills akin to engineering.

"Our intention is also to promote Handloom for which I have been working for a long time. Handloom isn't easy it requires mathematical precision, patience, and science so it is no less than any engineering," Ghaisas added. She further said they have put an expert on every handloom installed to guide whoever wants to weave. The vastras for Ram Lalla will predominantly be crafted from silk and adorned with silver zari, informed Ghaisas.

The campaign received a boost with the visit of Union Minister Smriti Irani and Govind Dev Giri Maharaj from the Ram Temple Trust. Both of them participated in the handloom activities, underscoring the widespread support for this initiative. —ANI