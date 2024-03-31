'Death and Other Details' canceled after season one, here is why

Exploring the Cancellation of 'Death And Other Details' and the Future of Its Intriguing Characters, Starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane.

Washington [US]: The mystery drama TV series 'Death And Other Details' won't be having a second season as the makers have opted not to renew the murder mystery series for a new season, reported Deadline.



Created by Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, it features Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane.

The revelation is hardly surprising; the visually appealing series starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane had a very quiet run, failing to crack Nielsen's weekly Top 10 streaming ratings.

As per Deadline, written by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, 'Death and Other Details''s first season stars Patinkin as "the world's once greatest detective," Rufus Cotesworth, and Beane as his protegee, Imogene, as they team up to solve a murder on a luxury ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful while sailing the Mediterranean. Their search for the truth pits them against a powerful enemy, Victor Sams.

The season one finale concluded the primary mystery, with Sams brought to justice after the villain's name was revealed. However, in the last seconds, the closer established a new case and new lead investigators, with Imogene and her team of other amateur sleuths, Leila (Pardis Saremi), Teddy (Angela Zhou), and Jules (Hugo Diego Garcia), discovering severed legs dropping from a lift while skiing. The conclusion also ended just as Sams' new asset, Anna (Lauren Patten), was due to receive orders from the detained boss' minions.



Weiss and Cole McAdams, who served as co-showrunners, executive produced alongside Marc Webb, who directed the pilot, and Mark Martin for Black Lamb. ABC Signature was the studio, reported Deadline.

