'Crakk': Vidyut Jammwal and M C Square Unveil Bollywood's Inaugural Pure Gujjar Song

"Unveiling 'Crakk': Bollywood's First Pure Gujjar Song starring Vidyut Jammwal and MC Square. Ganesh Acharya's choreography promises an electrifying fusion. Teaser's heart-pounding stunts set new standards.

Mumbai: Get ready for a musical treat with the upcoming movie 'Crakk' featuring Vidyut Jammwal. This film brings Bollywoods ever authentic Gujjar song, sung by the talented singer MC Square. It's a masterpiece that combines talent and creativity in a dynamic way. The renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has worked his magic to create an infectious rhythm making it the perfect song to set the stage on fire.



Fans are eagerly anticipating the release date of this track as it promises an unforgettable experience with Vidyut and MC Square collaborating. Their electrifying performance is set to leave a lasting impression on the silver screen captivating audiences.



Before we dive into this revelation 'Crakk' teases us with heart pounding stunts performed by Vidyut hinting at an unparalleled action packed cinematic experience. The teaser not captures our attention but also raises the bar for production standards in cinema. It unfolds against the backdrop of Poland adding to its visual appeal.



Positioned as an action survival thriller that defies genres, 'Crakk' represents a milestone, in Indian cinema. The choreographed action sequences and an impressive ensemble cast are guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.



After their collaboration, in 'Commando 3' the talented duo of Vidyut Jammwal and director Aditya Datt are coming together again for 'Crakk.' The film is being produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films. It features an impressive cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in significant roles. Brace yourself for a cinematic experience as 'Crakk' is set to release in theaters on February 23 2024.