Yogi Adityanath meets Singapore Deputy PM, host of MoUs inked for investments in UP 

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is currently on a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan for attracting global investors and inviting big-ticket investments in the state, met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, and also visited an airport logistics hub with his team on Tuesday, to draw "valuable insights" and their subsequent application in building a robust aviation infrastructure in the state.

A host of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed, during the two-day tour of CM Adityanath in Singapore, including the one for setting up a world-class cargo complex at the 'now-ready' Noida International Airport, a move that is seen to give fillip to the state's aviation infrastructure and multi-modal logistics ecosystem.

Sharing information about the Uttar Pradesh government signing global partnerships in Singapore, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told via a post on X, "'Invest UP' signs an MoU with Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to strengthen institutional capacity, accelerate digital transformation, and boost infrastructure and industrial competitiveness across the state. A decisive step towards building a globally competitive and future-ready Uttar Pradesh."

On Day two of his Singapore visit, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister met Kim Yong and participated in the high-level business meet with the delegation from the Singaporean side.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, expanding investment partnerships, and exploring collaboration in infrastructure, logistics, urban development, and emerging sectors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath visited the Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS) Changi Airport Logistics Hub in Singapore and toured advanced air cargo handling systems, cold chain logistics, and integrated supply chain operations.

In the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Singapore-based delegation, the SATS Limited signed an MoU for the development of a world-class cargo complex at the Noida International Airport in Jewar, along with the establishment of a Taj SATS air catering kitchen that will serve Jewar and also other airports across North India.

"This landmark partnership will boost trade, strengthen supply chains, and generate significant employment opportunities, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's position as a global investment destination," a statement from the CMO said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath visited Singapore on February 23 and 24 and will head to Japan for another two-day tour, from February 25 to 26.

The visit is part of the state government's objective of moving towards $1 trillion economy target by 2027-2030.

