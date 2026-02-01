Would do better addressing demands of its people: India hits out at Pakistan's 'baseless' claims on Balochistan attacks

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) India on Sunday slammed Pakistan for its recent statement against New Delhi over attacks in Balochistan, terming it "baseless allegations and usual tactics" of Islamabad to deflect attention from its internal failings.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Pakistan to stop "parroting frivolous claims" and focus on addressing demands made by the people in the region.

In response to queries regarding comments made by Pakistan, the MEA stated, "We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings. Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known."

These remarks came after Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday alleged India's involvement in attacks taking place in Balochistan.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in militant activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across the Balochistan province, alleging that more than 80 people were killed, including personnel from the Pakistani military, police, intelligence agencies and counter-terrorism units. The militant group described the offensive as ‘Operation Herof Phase II’.

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the coordinated attacks continued for nearly ten hours and were carried out across multiple districts of Balochistan. He said the operation targeted what the group described as key security, military and administrative installations.

The BLA claimed that its fighters struck locations in Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat and several other towns. These areas are widely regarded as important military and administrative centres of the Pakistani state, The Balochistan Post reported.

In its statement, the BLA alleged that at least 84 members of Pakistan’s security forces were killed during the operation, while many others were injured. The group further claimed that 18 security personnel were taken captive during the attacks.

The militant organisation also asserted that more than 30 government properties were either seized or destroyed. These reportedly included government offices, banks and prisons. In addition, the group claimed that over 20 vehicles were set on fire as part of the coordinated assault.

The BLA further alleged that its fighters were able to temporarily disrupt the movement of Pakistani security forces in several areas, claiming control over certain zones for limited periods during the operation.

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.

