World Meditation Day: Nepal PM Joins Hundreds in Kathmandu for Global 32-Hour Marathon

Kathmandu: Hundreds of people, including Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli gathered to mark the first-ever World Meditation Day on December 21, at the Army Pavilion in Kathmandu.

They enthusiastically took part in the worldwide 32-hour marathon meditation program.

The UN General Assembly earlier on December 6, this year had proclaimed December 21 as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

Additionally, the General Assembly acknowledged the link between yoga and meditation as complementary approaches to health and well-being.

Swami Ananda Arun of Osho Taponan in Kathmandu said that declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day is a matter of pride.

"When the proposal for the World Meditation Day was proposed on December 6, all of the members of the UN endorsed it unanimously, there wasn't any vote against it. This is another matter to be the pride for us. The voice was raised from the land of meditation (Nepal). The voice was raised from the country where it had been born, the place from time immemorial. Lord Shiva is the first Guru of meditation who first introduced the instructions for it and promulgated 112 measures of it," Swami Ananda Arun of Osho Tapoban said addressing the event.

India was instrumental in the unanimous adoption of the said resolution. Adoption of the resolution at such a time highlights the importance of promoting calm, peace, and overall human well-being when the world is facing conflicts and suffering. It also marks a significant milestone in global recognition of meditation's transformative potential, an official release stated.

December 21 marks the Winter Solstice, and in the Indian tradition, Uttarayana begins with the Winter Solstice and is considered an auspicious time of the year, especially for meditation and inner reflection. It also falls exactly six months after the International Day of Yoga on 21 June, which is the summer solstice, the release added. (ANI)