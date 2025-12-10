Women critical after Pakistani forces open indiscriminate firing in Balochistan's Panjgur

Quetta, Dec 10 (IANS) The Pakistani forces carried out indiscriminate firing in Balochistan's Panjgur district, critically injuring a Baloch woman, a human rights organisation said on Wednesday.

According to the rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), 22-year-old Durdana, a resident of the small village Sahaky -- Balgetar in Panjgur, was severely injured after Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary opened direct fire (FC) on December 8.

Citing local sources, the BYC stated that Durdana was struck by a bullet when she entered the kitchen of her home to prepare night meals.

Her family members rushed her to District Headquarters Hospital in Kech for medical treatment. As the required treatment was not feasible at the hospital in Kech, the doctor referred Durdana to Karachi for advanced medical care.

"This indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on local residents is a daily routine practice. As they staged checkpoints at the residential area, where they have operated surveillance drone cameras and sometimes open direct firing. It is a clear violation of the fundamental rights of citizens and unjust use of force on local residents across far-flung areas in Balochistan," the BYC stated.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) condemned the enforced disappearance of 22-year-old Rahima Baloch and her 18-year-old sibling Zubair Rahim by Pakistani forces on the night of December 8 during an illegal raid in Zahoor Colony of the Dalbandin city in Chagai district.

The BWF stated that since then, there has been no news of the two siblings, while local community members have blocked the main road in protest, demanding the immediate release of Rahima and her brother Zubair and asking for accountability for the "criminal and unethical act".

"Such illegal raids, indigenous victimisation and other human rights inflictions, irrespective of gender, region and age, have become common state practices which we denounce and resist at every available forum," the BWF stated.

"We are against every act, irrespective of the actor, which violates fundamental human rights, particularly those acts which intentionally include Baloch women into the cycle of gross oppression, which, we believe, is tantamount to Baloch cultural violation," it added.

Slamming the Pakistani authorities for the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan, the BWF demanded the immediate, safe and unconditional release of Rahima and Zubair, along with exemplary punishment for the security personnel involved in the "heinous crime".

