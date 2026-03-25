With 68 pc approval ratings, PM Modi is world’s most popular leader: Morning Consult

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the global list of most popular leaders by achieving approval ratings of 68 per cent, according to a survey by the Morning Consult, a reputed US-based data analytics firm.

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According to the survey conducted by Morning Consult, between March 2 and 8, PM Modi has stayed well ahead of his global counterparts by garnering a commanding approval rating of 68 per cent.

The latest rankings reinforce PM Modi’s sustained charisma and leadership, not just domestically but also internationally, as he continues to occupy the top spot despite three consecutive terms in power.

In a stark contrast, American President Donald Trump features nowhere in the Top Ten rankings, having earned just 39 per cent approval ratings.

Other global leaders trailing PM Modi include Switzerland President Guy Parmelin, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, both occupying the second spot with 62 per cent approval ratings.

Those following in close succession at third and fourth spots are the Czech Republic and Argentine counterparts with 57 and 56 per cent approval ratings respectively.

Besides the US President, other European counterparts are seen trailing behind by a big margin. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has earned just 24 per cent approval ratings. Among other leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron fares poorly with 17 per cent approval ratings and is seen relegated to the bottom of the list.

Notably, PM Modi has consistently dominated the approval ratings ever since taking office. The latest rankings assume significance as it comes in the backdrop of him achieving the feat of being the longest serving head of government.

PM Modi achieved a historic milestone in Indian politics this Sunday by becoming the longest-serving head of government in the country. He completed 8,931 days as head of government this weekend, combining his tenure first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister, thereby entering his 25th year in a key leadership role.

Notably, the Morning Consult ratings reflect a seven-day moving average of adult opinions across the countries surveyed.

--IANS

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