Wi Sung-lac urges swift repatriation of South Koreans from Cambodia amid surging abuse cases

Seoul, Oct 13 (IANS) South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac on Monday stressed the need to swiftly repatriate South Koreans from Cambodia amid a rise in job scams and illegal detentions targeting nationals, the presidential office said.

Wi made the remarks while presiding over the inaugural meeting of a pan-government task force established to devise countermeasures amid public outcry and safety concerns, especially following the torture and death of a South Korean college student in the Southeast Asian country in August.

"Wi said that the immediate return of citizens in danger must be prioritised on humanitarian grounds, urging the authorities to respond without delay, while legal action against any criminal activities committed by detained individuals is to be expected," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told a press briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"He also instructed officials to consider a phased repatriation, if necessary. To prevent further harm, the government is reviewing the option of dispatching investigative personnel to Cambodia to coordinate with local authorities for investigation and to assess the situation regarding the rescue of the people," she added.

The meeting brought together officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and justice, and the National Police Agency, the office said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said during a parliamentary audit of his ministry that the government is working to come up with "extraordinary measures" to address such cases in Cambodia.

"What we are currently discussing with Cambodia is the possibility of dispatching personnel to bring all those awaiting return back by plane," Cho said.

On August 8, a South Korean university student was found dead inside a black car near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province, Cambodia. Two Chinese suspects, who were in the vehicle at the time, were arrested.

There have been a series of reports involving missing South Koreans and cases of illegal detention in Cambodia.

During the first eight months of this year alone, South Korean diplomatic missions in Cambodia received 330 reports related to such incidents, according to authorities.

President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday ordered all-out diplomatic measures to safeguard nationals from such crimes.

