WHO chief says US reasons for withdrawal 'untrue'

Geneva, Jan 25 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said that the reasons given by the United States for its decision to withdraw from the WHO are "untrue."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, made the remarks on social media platform X on Saturday. He warned that the move will make the United States and the world "less safe," Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States, which announced its withdrawal from the WHO a year ago, has yet to pay its outstanding membership dues, a WHO press official has confirmed.

"As of today, the USA has not paid the invoiced amounts for its assessed contributions for the biennium 2024-2025," a WHO press official said in an email to Xinhua on Wednesday.

According to a recent report by the National Public Radio (NPR), a US-based media organization, the overdue sum totals approximately 278 million US dollars.

The formal withdrawal of the United States is on the agenda of the WHO's upcoming Executive Board meeting, the official added, noting that the WHO Secretariat "will act on advice and guidance of our governing bodies accordingly."

On January 20, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the country from the WHO. The United Nations received the formal notice two days later.

Under the organization's charter, the withdrawal takes effect one year after notice is given.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States announced that it has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, ending its membership in the global health body. The move, the Trump administration said, fulfills a promise made on the president’s first day in office.

In a joint statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the withdrawal was carried out through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump and was aimed at freeing the United States from what they described as the organization’s constraints.

