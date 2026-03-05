West Asia tensions halt Kerala's fruit, vegetable exports, Ramzan market impacted

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 (IANS) The intensifying tensions in West Asia has impacted India's export sector, with shipments of fruits, vegetables and fish products from Kerala coming to a near standstill.

Read More

Exporters said the disruption has already caused losses worth several crores of rupees, as both air and sea cargo routes remain severely affected.

With flight services to several Gulf destinations suspended, air cargo exports from Kerala's airports have come to a complete halt.

The situation has been further aggravated by disruptions in maritime trade following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has stalled cargo movement by sea as well.

Kerala has four international airports , Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur which serve as the main gateways for the export of fruits and vegetables to various Middle East countries.

On an average, nearly 150 tonnes of fruits and vegetables are exported daily through these airports.

Nearly one-third of this volume normally moves through the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

However, with the tensions in the Gulf region escalating and several flight services being cancelled, exporters said that not even a single tonne of fruits or vegetables has been shipped in recent days.

The disruption has come at a particularly difficult time for farmers and exporters as the holy month of Ramzan is considered the peak export season for fresh farm produce to the Gulf countries.

The Middle East remains the primary market for Kerala's fruits and vegetables, and the Ramzan demand usually ensures strong prices and steady shipments.

Among those worst hit are pineapple farmers in the state.

For them, the Ramzan season traditionally offers the most lucrative market, with farm fresh pineapples exported in large quantities to the Middle East.

With the current disruption halting shipments, growers fear that a major share of their annual earnings could be wiped out.

At present, limited flight services are operating only to Oman.

Even there, exporters say airlines are charging nearly three times the normal cargo rates, making shipments economically unviable.

If the crisis continues for a prolonged period, exporters warn that farmers and traders will face even greater financial losses.

With exports stalled, much of the perishable produce may have to be sold in the domestic market at sharply lower prices, further squeezing the already distressed farming community.

--IANS

sg/svn