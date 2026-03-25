West Asia crisis: Congress attacks govt’s 'delayed response’

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Political reactions have intensified over the government’s handling of the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict, with leaders from both the Congress and the BJP offering sharply contrasting views on the country’s diplomatic approach and its impact on citizens.

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Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury criticised the Centre’s response, suggesting that India acted late in addressing the evolving crisis.

“What we should have done earlier, we are doing today, after waking up. Anyway, our government has completed this task and moved ahead. Now we will see what happens next,” she told IANS.

Highlighting the broader implications, Chowdhury termed the situation a “costly deal” for India and cautioned that the country is passing through a sensitive phase.

She expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are fully aware of the complexities involved. “We are going through a very delicate phase. Let’s see what happens going forward,” she added.

Echoing concerns over domestic fallout, Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said that the situation for ordinary citizens is deteriorating. “The burden of inflation on the people is continuously increasing, and their problems are also rising. And what do they do? Quietly make decisions, but what is the outcome of those decisions? We are interested in knowing the results,” he said.

Singh further raised concerns about disruptions to maritime trade, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. “The people of India want to know when our ships will leave from the Strait of Hormuz, when the situation will stabilise, and when they will get relief. It is the job of the Indian government to free the people from these troubles, in which it has been continuously failing,” he added.

Responding to the criticism, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat defended the government’s stance, asserting that India has maintained a balanced and diplomatic position amid the crisis.

“What is happening in West Asia, in this entire crisis, India’s role has been very neutral. It has adopted a highly diplomatic approach, and we maintain friendly relations with all sides,” she said.

Sehrawat acknowledged that India, given its large population, is significantly impacted by the conflict. However, she emphasised that the government is actively engaging with global stakeholders to ease tensions.

“The Prime Minister is continuously talking to all countries about how the situation can be brought under control, and now he has also spoken to US President Trump. It seems that some solution will be found,” she added.

--IANS

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