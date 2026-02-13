We hope security of minorities is handled effectively: Congress MP on Bangladesh poll results

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Reacting to the Bangladesh parliamentary election results, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said that he hopes security of minorities is handled effectively.

Speaking to IANS, Bhagat said, “First of all, I extend my best wishes to them, and we hope that the government remains sensitive and lives up to the expectations of the people. Most importantly, we hope that the security of minorities and all related matters are handled effectively — that is our sincere wish.”

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed optimism on the country’s future, stating, “Peace will return to Bangladesh very soon, and the country will once again move forward on the path of development.”

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its alliance claimed a decisive victory in the 13th parliamentary elections, according to local media citing unofficial results. The BNP-led alliance has won 210 seats, paving the way for the formation of a new government led by the party.

Citing party sources, Bangladeshi daily Jugantor reported that BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is set to become Prime Minister, marking the return of a male PM to Bangladesh after nearly 35 years.

Unofficial results from the Dhaka-17 constituency showed Tarique securing 72,699 votes, defeating his closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S.M. Khaliduzzaman, who received 68,300 votes, according to Prothom Alo. He also won from Bogra-6 constituency, receiving 216,284 votes against Jamaat candidate Abidur Rahman Sohel’s 97,626 votes.

Earlier, Tarique expressed confidence after casting his vote, stating he was “100 per cent hopeful” of a victory. He assumed leadership of the BNP following the death of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, last December. Tarique is also the son of former President Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP.

In Bangladesh after the unofficial results, Tarique Rahman is now poised to lead the nation as Prime Minister, as BNP prepares to form its new government.

