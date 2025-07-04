We bow to you, Sir: Trinidad & Tobago PM showers praise on PM Modi

Port of Spain, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the highest civilian award of the Caribbean nation, as announced by the country's Prime Minister, Kamala Persad Bissessar, while delivering glowing praise for the Indian PM.

The honour is being bestowed in recognition of his global leadership, deep ties with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In her address, Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Kamala Persad Bissessar delivered glowing praise for PM Modi, calling his visit a moment of pride and shared history.

"We are graced by the presence of someone who is near and dear to us, she said, adding, "We are graced by a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol but a profound honour for us. I am deeply privileged to welcome one of the world’s most respected, most admired visionary leaders, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India," she said.

"Prime Minister, you are a transformational force who has refined governance of India and positioned your country as a prominent and dominant global power," she added.

Praising PM Modi's vision, she mentioned, "Through your visionary and futuristic initiatives, you have modernised the Indian economy, empowered over a billion citizens, and above all, you have instilled pride into the hearts of all Indians all over the world."

Recalling PM Modi’s earlier visit to the country in 2002, she said:

"On your first visit to the country in 2002, you were not the Prime Minister but a cultural ambassador. Today, you return as head of government of more than 1.4 billion people -- a distinguished and celebrated leader whose influence transcends boundaries. We bow to you, Sir."

The Trinidadian Prime Minister also lauded PM Modi’s commitment to the Indian diaspora and his efforts in preserving shared heritage and culture. She also highlighted India’s critical support to the Caribbean during the pandemic through its global vaccine initiative.

"Under your leadership, India has extended its hand to the world, never more so than through your compassion and benevolence with the Vaccine Initiative four years ago. You, sir, ensured that vaccines and supplies reach even the smallest nations, including Trinidad and Tobago. Through your benevolence, you brought hope and calm where there was fear. This was more than diplomacy, this was an act of kinship, an act of shared humanity and an act of love."

"This is one of the many reasons that we are deeply proud to bestow upon you The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, our nation's highest honour," she added.

The honour from Trinidad and Tobago adds to a growing list of accolades received by PM Modi during his current tour. Earlier, Barbados, Guyana, and Dominica also conferred their highest national honours upon him.

Guyana and Dominica awarded PM Modi for his exceptional leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his outstanding contributions to the global community, as well as for strengthening bilateral ties with the two Caribbean nations.

