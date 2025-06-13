We are not involved: US distances itself from Israel's attack on Iran

Washington, June 13 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday called Israel's attack on Iran a ‘unilateral action’, asserting that the US had no involvement.

The statement came after Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the spectre of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” said Rubio.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State issued a security alert to US citizens in Israel amid the rising tensions

“Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We remind US citizens in Israel and the broader region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the US Department of State posted on X.

Addressing a press conference hours before Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump stated that it was an outcome he hoped to avoid.

“I don’t want them going in because, I mean, that would blow it,” said Trump, highlighting his diplomatic efforts aimed at containing Iran’s nuclear agenda.

The US President also stated that the US wanted a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear issue with Iran

“We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in Truth Social

The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.

In a televised statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had initiated a “targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival”.

“This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us,” Netanyahu declared, underscoring the gravity of the move.

Iranian state media reported that loud explosions were heard in several parts of the capital, Tehran, during the early morning hours on Friday.

IRIB, Iran’s state broadcaster, noted that the source of the blasts had not yet been officially identified, though speculation is mounting that the Israeli strikes may have targeted military infrastructure or nuclear-related facilities.

