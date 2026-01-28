Washington State Senate's resolution honours India's strong traditions of democracy

Washington, Jan 28 (IANS) The Washington State Senate has passed a resolution honouring India's 77th Republic Day, citing India's democratic traditions and the contributions of the Indian-American community.

The resolution, Senate Resolution No. 8674, was adopted in Olympia with bipartisan support. It recognised India's strong democratic legacy and noted the growing ties between India and Washington state. It also highlighted agriculture, trade, technology, and critical and emerging technologies as shared priorities.

The measure was proposed by Indian American State Senator Manka Dhingra of the 45th Legislative District. It was supported by State Senator Vandana Slatter of the 48th Legislative District. All senators present voted in favour.

To mark the adoption of the resolution, the Consulate General of India (CGI) hosted a reception at the Washington State Capitol. Several state senators, members of the House of Representatives, and other dignitaries attended. Cultural performances were also held at the Capitol.

Several states in the US Northwest also issued proclamations honoring India’s Republic Day. These included Alaska, Nebraska, Washington, Oregon, and South Dakota.

Governors and other regional leaders sent messages to mark the occasion. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte acknowledged the “contributions of the Indian and Indian American community” to Montana’s cultural, educational, and economic life. He said their commitment to innovation and learning enriches the state’s society.

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden said, “Congratulations on the 77 years of the Republic of India. I am confident that the United States and India will continue to build an even stronger relationship.”

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke of the “shared values” between India and Nebraska. He pointed to collaboration in trade, technology, agriculture, and culture.

Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, highlighted India’s global impact. “Indian innovation is serving people at scale, not just in India, but across the global south. That’s true in health, in agriculture, in digital public infrastructure, and in new technologies like AI,” he said.

US Representative Kim Schrier of Washington’s 8th Congressional District also sent greetings. “On behalf of the people of Washington, I wish all of you a happy Republic Day as bright as your tricolour flag and as meaningful as the values and freedoms that your democracy represents,” she said. “May the friendship between our peoples continue to grow ever stronger in the years ahead.”

The Consulate hosted two events in Seattle on January 26 as part of the celebrations. In the morning, the Consul General unfurled the Indian tricolor atop the Federal Reserve building in downtown Seattle. He read excerpts from the President of India’s address.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson attended the ceremony. A 30-member delegation from Montana also joined as guests of honour. The programme included patriotic poems and a traditional Kuchipudi dance performance.

Later in the evening, a reception was held at the Bell Harbor Conference Center in Seattle. Washington state leaders, technology executives, and Indian American community leaders attended.

During the reception, six recently elected Indian American city council members from Washington state were recognised. They were honoured for their public service and for strengthening Indian American representation in local government.

Guests also viewed cultural displays under the One District One Product initiative. Items from all 28 Indian states were exhibited during the event.

Earlier in the day, the Consulate also inaugurated the newly co-located offices of the Indian Consular Application Centre. The offices are housed in the Federal Reserve building. The co-location is expected to improve efficiency and provide a single location for consular services.

