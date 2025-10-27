VP Radhakrishnan meets Seychelles Prez in Victoria, discusses bilateral ties

Victoria, Oct 27 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Monday at the State House in Victoria, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The Vice President also extended warm greetings to President Herminie on his assumption of office on behalf of the Government and people of India.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region and the Global South, the Vice President's office said.

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan also met Seychelles Vice President-elect Sebastien Pillay at the State House to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Both leaders discussed the multi-faceted India–Seychelles relationship, rooted in shared heritage, culture, and people-to-people ties."

The Vice President also conveyed his best wishes to Pillay for a successful tenure.

Radhakrishnan embarked on Seychelles on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Herminie, who assumed office as the President at Unity Stadium in Victoria.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan wrote, "Delighted to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Patrick Herminie as President of the Republic of Seychelles at Unity Stadium, Victoria, Seychelles, conveying my greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India."

The Vice President had also addressed the members of the Indian community in Seychelles and highlighted the "long-standing and multi-faceted ties" shared by the two nations.

He lauded the role played by the Indian diaspora in further strengthening bilateral ties.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, Vice President Radhakrishnan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions -- reflects India's shared commitment to a free, open and secure Indian Ocean.

Radhakrishnan stressed that Seychelles remains a vital partner in advancing this vision and the priorities of the Global South.

