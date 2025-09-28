Vishwa Sewa Pakhwada: Special prayers held for PM Modi at 600-year-old temple in Japan

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) As part of the ongoing two-week long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, a special Buddhist prayer was organised at a 600-year-old temple in Japan -- Zojo-ji, where the head priest offered special prayers for him.

Zojo-ji is an ancient era temple in Japan, with huge spiritual significance.

The head priest of Zojo-ji Temple Tokyo Takechi Koei San performed special Buddhist prayers at the 600 years old temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of ‘Vishwa Sewa Pakhwada’. He also chanted “Namo Amituofo” for PM Modi’s long life.

The event was organised by the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) and it saw participation of large number of Indian diaspora, comprising of all faiths.

Member Parliament (MP) Satnam Singh Sandhu, Prof. Himani, Convener Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) along with members of Indian diaspora from all the faiths, including Sikh, Buddhist and Hindus were present during the special prayers held at the Zojo – Ji Temple.

Traditional drums were also played during the special mantras, chanted by the temple priest. Japanese famous Sitar artist Akiko Kokubu performed live on the occasion. While performing she said, “her love for Indian Classical Music is inspired by PM Modi”.

The Indian diaspora also extended their greetings to PM Modi and expressed hope that he continues to lead the nation to scale new heights in the global arena.

A day ago, the Indian diaspora also observed 'Vishwa Seva Pakhwada 2025' by paying heartfelt tributes to the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings while hailing PM Modi's role in promoting peace in the world.

Notably, the 'Seva Pakhwada', being held from September 17 to October 2, is a campaign dedicated at spreading messages of peace and humanity all over the world.

--IANS

mr/pgh