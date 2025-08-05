Visa applicants may be required to post bond of up to $15,000 to enter US

Washington, Aug 5 (IANS) The US State Department is set to roll out a pilot program that may require foreign nationals seeking business or tourism visas to post a bond of up to 15,000 US dollars to enter the United States, according to a preview of a bond notice posted on the Federal Register website.

Under the 12-month "visa bond pilot program," consular officers could require certain business and tourist visa applicants to post guarantee bonds of 5,000 U.S. dollars, 10,000 dollars or 15,000 dollars, according to the notice set to be officially published on Tuesday.

The program will take effect 15 days after the notice is officially published.

The bonds may be required for travellers from countries that the State Department identifies as having high rates of visa overstays, or deficient screening and vetting information, said the notice.

The notice did not name the countries affected, but said the list will be released online at least 15 days before it takes effect, reports Xinhua news agency.

The proposal comes as the Trump administration continues to tighten visa requirements. Last week, the State Department announced that many visa renewal applicants would have to submit to an additional in-person interview, which was not required in the past.

Recently, the US State Department also directed its diplomatic missions to screen the social media and online presence of all foreigners applying for student visas.

US diplomatic missions will review applicants' social media and online presence for "any indications of hostility towards the citizens, culture, government, institutions or founding principles of the United States," according to a departmental cable quoted by US media.

"Under new guidance, consular officers will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants," the department said.

The screening will apply to both new and returning student visa applicants, and applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts' privacy settings to "public" may be rejected.

On Wednesday, the department also authorised its outposts to resume the process for foreigners applying for student visas, which had been suspended since May 27.

