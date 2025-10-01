Violent protests rock PoK as locals slam Pakistan’s political repression, economic exploitation

Islamabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Violent clashes continue to take place across multiple districts as situation remains highly tense in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) over a series of demonstrations, several reports indicated on Wednesday.

Convoys carrying Jammu & Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC) members from Rawalakot and Mirpur have reached Dadyal entry point in Kotli as the protests intensified.

The local authorities and security forces made attempts to block the movement of these convoys by placing containers on Palak Bridge, Dadyal. However, protesters removed the obstructions and continued their march towards Muzaffarabad.

Clashes were also reported at Lal Chowk in Muzaffarabad where Pakistani police opened fire on the protestors which resulted in the death of two individuals. Several other people have reportedly been injured.

Notably, JKAAC leadership has demanded the immediate restoration of mobile services and warned of dismantling communication towers if their demand is not met.

Similarly, in Rawalakot, a large public gathering was held, with slogans raised regarding ownership of Kashmir and its natural resources.

Rawalakot, long known as a hub of anti-India terror activities under Pakistan’s ISI, is witnessing increasing public mobilisation against Pakistan’s state policies.

In Bagh, violent clashes broke out with reports of locals capturing a significant number of Punjab Police personnel.

Senior JKAAC leaders had urged people from all districts of PoK to march towards Muzaffarabad on October 1, indicating the likelihood of further escalation.

It is pertinent to note here that the ongoing protests in PoK underline the widespread discontent among the local population over political repression, economic exploitation, and excessive use of force by Pakistani authorities.

Notably, AAC has raised a 38-point charter of demands, including an end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and withdrawal of privileges enjoyed by the elite.

Videos circulating on social media showed convoys of security forces streaming into the city, sparking speculation of an imminent crackdown. Similarly, citizens were also heard raising slogans calling for freedom from Pakistan’s control.

