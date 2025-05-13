Violent clashes erupt in Libya's Tripoli amid reports about death of security chief

Tripoli, May 13 (IANS) Violent clashes erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli between rival armed factions, amid reports of the death of Abdul-Ghani al-Kikli, known as Ghaniwa, who headed the Stability Support Department affiliated with the Presidency Council.

Local media reported on Monday that al-Kikli was killed inside the headquarters of the 444 Brigade, which is affiliated with the Tripoli Military Zone.

At the same time, they noted, citing an unnamed security source, that "the reason for al-Kikli's presence inside the headquarters of the 444 Brigade is unknown."

The reports about al-Kikli's death coincided with residents of parts of southern Tripoli confirming hearing sounds of intense gunfire involving heavy weapons, as other areas of Tripoli are experiencing serious security tensions.

Over the past few hours, local media have circulated video footage of military mobilisations in and around Tripoli, noting that armed groups from the cities of Zawiya, Zintan, and Misurata were heading toward the capital.

The Medical Emergency Department of the Ministry of Health announced full alert following the clashes, while the Interior Ministry advised the residents of Tripoli to remain at home for their safety, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Tripoli Mitiga International Airport announced suspending all flights and redirecting them toward the Misurata International Airport, which is located some 250 km east of Tripoli, while schools were suspended in some parts of Tripoli due to the clashes.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called for de-escalation in Tripoli.

"UNSMIL is closely monitoring reports of the military build-up and escalating tensions in Tripoli and the broader western region. We urgently call on all parties to immediately de-escalate the situation, refrain from any provocative actions, and resolve disputes through dialogue," UNSMIL said in a statement.

"The Mission strongly supports Libyan efforts, including those led by elders and community leaders, to achieve a peaceful resolution and emphasises the critical responsibility of all parties to protect civilians," the statement said.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been plagued by insecurity and political instability.

