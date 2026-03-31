Vietnam's capital logs 29 COVID-19 cases since start of year

Hanoi, March 31 (IANS) Vietnam's capital Hanoi has recorded 29 COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, with no deaths reported, local daily Tuoi Tre reported Tuesday.

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The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control reported 17 new infections across 12 communes and wards between March 20 and 27, up from three cases in the previous week, according to the report.

Regarding the BA.3.2 variant, which is currently being monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO), the local health department advised the public not to panic while remaining vigilant. The WHO said the variant shows some antigenic changes and immune escape characteristics under laboratory conditions.

The local health authority urged the public to maintain preventive measures such as wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces, regular disinfection, and seeking medical care in case of worsening symptoms, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recently, a newly identified Covid-19 variant, informally dubbed Cicada, has been detected in limited clusters across multiple regions, prompting scientists to closely monitor its characteristics, transmissibility, and potential impact.

According to the WHO, COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention. Older people and those with underlying medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, or cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. Anyone can get sick with COVID-19 and become seriously ill or die at any age.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the disease and how the virus spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by staying at least 1 metre apart from others, wearing a properly fitted mask, and washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently. Get vaccinated when it’s your turn and follow local guidance.

The virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols. It is important to practice respiratory etiquette, for example by coughing into a flexed elbow, and to stay home and self-isolate until you recover if you feel unwell.

--IANS

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