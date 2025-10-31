Vietnamese govt proposes assigning public security ministry to manage IP identification

Hanoi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Vietnamese government has proposed assigning the Ministry of Public Security to manage Internet Protocol (IP) address identification to ensure data security and cybersecurity, local daily VnExpress reported Friday.

The proposal is part of the draft Law on Cybersecurity submitted to the ongoing session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam on Friday.

Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang said the draft law builds on the 2018 Cybersecurity Law, retaining 21 articles while revising and supplementing nine others, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The amendments focus on ensuring data security, assigning responsibility for IP address identification, and establishing mechanisms for specialised cybersecurity protection forces, he said.

The NA's Committee on National Defence, Security and External Relations recommended that, in addition to children, the draft law should also extend protection to other vulnerable groups such as the elderly and persons with limited or lost civil act capacity.

Earlier this week, Vietnam vowed to accelerate the growth of its artificial intelligence (AI) industry while enhancing safety, transparency and responsibility in AI governance and development, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Monday.

Speaking at a roundtable held under the framework of the Viet Nam International Digital Week (VIDW 2025), Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung pledged to develop a human-centric, open, safe, sovereign, collaborative, inclusive and sustainable AI ecosystem.

He emphasised that sustainable AI development must be built on four key pillars: a strong AI framework, modern AI infrastructure, AI talent and an AI culture, the report said.

Vietnam is also committed to fostering international cooperation to share knowledge and values, promote long-term growth, and encourage the development of open-source AI to enhance transparency, collaboration and innovation, the minister noted.

VIDW 2025, held in northern Vietnam's Ninh Binh province and the capital city of Hanoi from Monday to Wednesday, highlights policies and frameworks to promote safe, transparent and responsible AI governance, along with exhibitions and forums on digital transformation and innovation.

