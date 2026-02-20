'Very happy about fantastic partnership': US Ambassador on India joining Pax Silica declaration 

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Amidst the global spotlight on the ongoing AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, India, on Friday, formally joined the Pax Silica declaration.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, sharing his reaction on New Delhi joining the special grouping, said, "I am very happy that India has joined Pax Silica. It's a fantastic partnership and will move forward from there."

The Pax Silica is a US-led strategic alliance of nations, focused on building resilient supply chains for critical minerals and also on building robust models of Artificial Intelligence.

With India making a formal entry into the strategic alliance, this will strengthen the framework, give impetus to technological co-operation and enhance the country’s ability to leverage its resources pertaining to rare earth minerals.

The US envoy to India also took to X and wrote, “A GREAT day for our relationship. Today INDIA joins PAX SILICA!”

After the signing of the Pax Silica Declaration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jacob Helberg, Sergio Gor, and MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan posed for a group photograph, reaffirming India-US collaboration in critical technologies.

India’s entry into the select league marks a significant step in strengthening trusted semiconductor and technology supply chains.

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed the Pax Silica Declaration as a significant step for India's growing semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

Briefing the newsmen, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Pax Silica is very important for semiconductor manufacturing, setting up supply chains, chip design and the entire semiconductor ecosystem. This will greatly benefit India's electronics and semiconductor industry. Ten plants are already in the process of being established, and the first semiconductor plant will begin commercial production very soon. A complete ecosystem is emerging in India. Pax Silica will be crucial for this, and the youth of India will benefit from it."

Currently, the signatories to this strategic alliance are Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Australia. UAE, Qatar and Greece also joined the Pax Silica declaration last month. It is also seen as a measure to counter China’s dominance in the rare earth mineral segment.

--IANS

mr/dpb