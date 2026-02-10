USISPF to lead biggest US AI push at India summit

Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) The US–India Strategic Partnership Forum has announced to lead the largest-ever American industry delegation to India as an official partner of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit will be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20 in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

USISPF said more than 120 US chief executives and senior technology leaders will take part, calling the initiative a decisive step in advancing cooperation on AI, trusted technology ecosystems, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Ahead of the summit, USISPF also announced the launch of a Board AI Task Force, led by John Chambers. The task force will focus on strengthening AI ecosystems, accelerating responsible deployment, and supporting population-scale impact.

"As Prime Minister Modi said best, AI stands for America and India," Chambers said. He said the task force will help ensure "AI's responsible development and implementation for nearly two billion people across our countries."

The delegation will be co-led by Shantanu Narayen, vice chair of USISPF and chair and CEO of Adobe, and Raj Subramaniam, vice chair of USISPF and president and CEO of FedEx Corporation.

USISPF said the group will include senior leaders from Microsoft, General Catalyst, Ericsson, Chemours, Rubrik, Uniphore, and Kore.ai, along with executives from manufacturing, logistics, and advanced services.

The delegation will advance the TRUST Initiative by catalysing investments to scale India's computational capacity and support startups deploying welfare-focused AI applications. It will also deepen cooperation on supply chain resilience, including through India's inclusion in the Pax Silica grouping.

As part of the official program at Bharat Mandapam, USISPF will host a flagship session titled 'Scaling Trusted AI for 8 Billion+'. It will also host official events at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, on February 18, alongside closed-door discussions on national security, supply chains, and strategic technology cooperation.

"The US-India partnership is central to shaping a trusted global AI ecosystem," said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF.

India has made artificial intelligence a national priority, while the US has emphasised trusted AI frameworks, making emerging technologies a core pillar of the broader India-US strategic partnership.

