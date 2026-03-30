Usha Vance launches kids’ reading podcast​

Washington, March 30 (IANS) Second Lady Usha Vance on Monday launched a new podcast aimed at boosting childhood literacy. It combines storytelling with celebrity participation and a broader push to encourage children's reading.​

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Titled “Storytime with the Second Lady,” the podcast debuted with three episodes released simultaneously on Spotify and YouTube, according to an official statement.​

The first episode features Vance reading The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, a book she described as a personal favourite from childhood that she now reads to her own children.​

“Story, time with my kids is the highlight of my day,” Vance said in the opening episode, adding that books have taken her family “on so many adventures” and helped them learn about “science and nature, faraway countries, ancient civilisations, America’s history, and more.”​

The initiative is designed to promote reading outside of classroom settings and counter declining literacy trends. “Reading for pleasure at home builds stronger literacy and classroom skills and opens the door to a world of opportunity for children,” Vance said in the announcement.​

Future episodes feature guest readers drawn from a wide cross-section of public life, including athletes, authors and other public figures.​

In one of the early episodes, former racing driver Danica Patrick joins Vance to read from Disney’s Cars, while also reflecting on childhood reading habits. “Just like any kid, you know, you love the stories,” Patrick said, recalling books such as Berenstein Bears and Goosebumps.​

The story itself centres on teamwork and friendship, as the character Lightning McQueen learns that “they weren’t just his teammates. They were his new best friends.”​

Another episode features author and Paralympian Brent Poppen, who reads from his children’s book Playground Lessons. The story highlights inclusion and resilience through a young character navigating school life in a wheelchair.​

“It’s important for those other kids to realise that Harley is not defined by his disability,” Poppen said during the episode, emphasising the message that “it’s what’s on the inside that really matters.”​

The podcast builds on Vance’s earlier Summer Reading Challenge launched in June 2025, which drew tens of thousands of submissions from across all 50 states and most U.S. territories. Officials said both initiatives aim to “nurture curiosity and a love of learning in children outside of regular school hours.”​

Each episode is structured as a shared reading experience, with Vance introducing guests and encouraging families to read together at home. “When we read, we grow,” she says at the close of each episode.​

The literacy push comes amid growing concern in the United States over declining reading proficiency among school-age children, particularly after pandemic-era disruptions to education.

--IANS

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