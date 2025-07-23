US withdraws from UNESCO again

United Nations, July 23 (IANS) The United States is again withdrawing from UNESCO, accusing it of advancing “divisive social and cultural causes” and focusing too much on sustainable development, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced on Tuesday.

This is the second time the US is leaving Paris-based UNESCO under President Donald Trump. Washington had rejoined it two years ago under his predecessor Joe Biden.

Having served notice, Bruce said the withdrawal would go into effect at the end of next year.

UNESCO’s “globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy” and “continued involvement in UNESCO is not in the national interest of the United States”, she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “deeply regrets this withdrawal, in light of the major role the US has played in UNESCO since its founding”, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Major issues for the Trump administration are what it considers UNESCO’s anti-Israel policies, which it opposes along with Israel, and the membership of Palestine.

“UNESCO’s decision to admit the ‘State of Palestine’ as a member state is highly problematic, contrary to US policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organisation”, Bruce said.

The US quitting UNESCO is in line with Trump’s intense criticism of international organisations and retrenching from them.

Immediately after he took over, he pulled the US out of the World Health Organisation criticising its handling of the Covid pandemic and accusing it of politicising its role.

Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of the UN’s cultural arm, said the US “decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism, and may affect first and foremost our many partners in the United States of America— communities seeking site inscription on the World Heritage List, Creative City status, and University Chairs”.

“However regrettable, this announcement was anticipated, and UNESCO has prepared for it”, she said.

The US contribution to UNESCO in 2023 was $28 million, 22 per cent of the organisation’s budget.

But Azoulay said, “Today, the organisation is better protected in financial terms, with the steady support of a large number of member states and private contributors” that have reduced the US contribution to 8 per cent.

