US warship’s visit to Cambodian naval base raises eyebrows in region

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) As the USS Cincinnati, an American warship, docked at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base this weekend, the development created widespread ripples and triggered talks of fresh turmoil in the region.

The development assumes significance because this is the first docking by a US Navy warship at the Cambodian facility, after the renovation of this naval base by Chinese state firms, early last year.

Also, the US warship’s visit coincides with a high-profile meeting, slated between the head of US Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Samuel Paparo, and Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha.

The concern and consternation arose over concerns and reports that China, Cambodia’s close ally and main provider of aid and investment, could have been granted exclusive access to the base. The Cambodian government has, however, denied any agreement for exclusive Chinese privileges.

The controversy began in 2019 when China and Cambodian governments reportedly entered an agreement for its use by the Chinese military for 30 years. Though the claims were rejected by Beijing, the Cambodian government has repeatedly denied any agreement for exclusive Chinese privileges.

Notably, the USS Cincinnati is an Independence-class littoral combat ship and can operate in shallower waters also.

Its crew of about 100 is scheduled to engage in sporting events and other activities in the nearby city of Sihanoukville during its January 24-28 visit, said a report by Wral news.

It said, citing the deputy commander of the base, “At this location, our government has worked very hard to build this port so that all foreign vessels that wish to dock in Cambodia can do so.”

“We have succeeded in this effort, and we are open from this moment forward for all to enter,” the deputy commander said. "Whether it is American ships, Australian, Japanese or any other ships that wish to dock in Cambodia, this port is ready for you,” he further stated.

Also, a Cambodian Navy statement added that more than 37 US warships had made visits to Cambodian facilities, from 2003 through 2026 alone.

