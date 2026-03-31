US troops push for faster, decisive Iran war

Washington, March 31 (IANS) US troops deployed in the Middle East are showing strong motivation to accelerate operations against Iran, with many calling for intensified strikes to quickly conclude the conflict, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

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Describing a recent visit to frontline units, Hegseth said he witnessed “sheer mission focus” and a shared determination among service members to complete the mission.

“What those Americans said to me… was let’s finish the mission. Get us even more bombs, bigger bombs, more targets,” he told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.

He contrasted the current campaign with earlier conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, where deployments often rotated without a clear end.

“Not with epic fury… I witnessed urgency to finish the job… only moving as fast as possible to win,” Hegseth said in response to a question.

According to Hegseth, troops across ranks expressed pride in their role despite the intensity of operations.

“It’s been a busy few weeks… tough stuff, but I’m so honoured to be called up,” he quoted one crew chief as saying.

He said personnel were focused on mission success rather than personal comfort.

“Nobody said better equipment… nobody said send me home,” he said, adding that troops instead asked for more resources to complete the operation.

Hegseth also highlighted operational efficiency, describing rapid logistics and coordination at forward bases.

“Within 30 seconds… cargo was being uploaded, wartime speed,” he said.

The Pentagon said the current phase of operations reflects a shift towards higher tempo warfare, with an emphasis on speed and decisive outcomes.

Hegseth said the campaign aims to achieve clear objectives quickly, avoiding prolonged engagements seen in past conflicts.

The emphasis on urgency underscores Washington’s broader strategy of combining military pressure with diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to a close.

--IANS

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