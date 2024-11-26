US, Tibet launch initiative to support Tibetan communities in South Asia

Washington DC: The US Government, in partnership with The Tibet Fund and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), announced a new program to support Tibetan communities in India and Nepal, an official statement said.

The new five-year program, "Strengthening Economic, Social, and Cultural Resilience of Tibetan Communities in South Asia," led by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), builds on decades of collaboration to support Tibetan communities, reflecting a shared commitment to their welfare, self-reliance, and cultural preservation, the statement said.

Elected Tibetan leaders and officials of Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan Government in-exile gathered at Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in upper Dharamshala to welcome the US officials for the launch of this programme on Monday evening, the statement said.

As per the statement, this initiative seeks to empower Tibetan communities by fostering sustainable livelihoods, enhancing social resilience, and preserving Tibetan cultural heritage. It places the Central Tibetan Administration at the forefront of development efforts, supporting its leadership in delivering locally driven solutions for its communities. Key program activities include job training, entrepreneurship support, and skills development to promote economic independence, as well as preserving Tibetan language, arts, and traditions.

USAID Mission Director Steve Olive said, "The US government's commitment to preserving Tibetan culture and fostering economic independence is unwavering. This new initiative strengthens community bonds, deepens economic opportunities, and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Tibetan communities. By working closely with the Central Tibetan Administration and The Tibet Fund, we aim to empower Tibetans to build resilient and self- reliant communities for generations to come."

Officiating Sikyong Dolma applauded USAID's support and said that USAID has been a longstanding, steadfast partner to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for many years, playing a pivotal role in our development efforts. This new initiative is a powerful step forward, poised to strengthen the economic, social, and cultural resilience of the Tibetan community in South Asia. It will not only strengthen our efforts towards preserving our rich cultural heritage and traditions but also empower future generations to thrive and shape a brighter, more sustainable future.

This initiative underscores the longstanding partnership among the US government, The Tibet Fund, and the Central Tibetan Administration. By advancing economic opportunities, promoting sustainable development, and safeguarding cultural heritage, it reflects a shared vision for a future where Tibetan communities can thrive and maintain their unique identity. (ANI)