US targets Iran's military positions near Chabahar Free Trade Zone: Report

Washington, March 16 (IANS) US fighter jets have targeted Iran's military positions near the Chabahar Free Trade Zone, according to reports.

Read More

The sounds of explosion were heard in the area behind the Chabahar Free Trade Zone, Al Jazeera reported, citing Voice of America’s Persian language service.

The free trade zone is located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan.

The reports come amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which erupted following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military officials. In response, Iran has targeted both US assets and civilian sites, including airports, ports and oil facilities across the Gulf.

As the conflict entered its third week and global energy markets remained under pressure due to the near-halt in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, senior officials in the Trump administration said that the war with Iran could end within weeks.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the administration believed the military campaign was progressing quickly.

“Hey, there’s no guarantees in wars at all,” Wright said in the interview with ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz.

But he added that officials expected the conflict to conclude soon.

“I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks, could — could be sooner than that,” Wright said.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected suggestions that it is seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing war, saying it will continue fighting and defending itself as long as necessary.

In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied that Tehran had requested a ceasefire or negotiations with Washington.

“No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation,” Araghchi told CBS moderator Margaret Brennan.

He said Iran would continue its military response to what it described as aggression by the United States.

“We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes,” Araghchi said.

The foreign minister argued that the conflict had been initiated by Washington and accused President Donald Trump of choosing war.

“This is a war of choice by President Trump and the United States, and we are going to continue our self-defense,” he said.

Araghchi also dismissed suggestions that Tehran needed to negotiate to survive the conflict.

“No, it's not a war of survival. We are stable and strong enough,” he said.

--IANS

akl/rad