US tanker crash in Iraq kills six crew

Washington, March 13 (IANS) All six crew members aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq during a military mission have been confirmed dead, the U.S. military said Friday.

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The aircraft went down on March 12 while flying over friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, according to a statement released by CENCOM.

“All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refuelling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased,” the statement said.

Officials said the aircraft was operating over western Iraq when it was lost.

“The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace on March 12 during Operation Epic Fury,” the statement added.

Authorities said an investigation has begun to determine the cause of the crash. Initial information indicates that the loss of the aircraft was not related to hostile activity.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” the statement said.

However, officials said early findings suggest the aircraft was not brought down by enemy forces or by friendly fire.

“However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” the statement said.

The identities of the six service members who died have not yet been released. U.S. military officials said they are following standard procedures before making the names public.

“The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” the statement said.

The KC-135 is a refuelling aircraft used by the U.S. Air Force to extend the range and endurance of combat and surveillance aircraft during operations. The aircraft typically carries a crew responsible for flight operations and aerial refuelling missions.

--IANS

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