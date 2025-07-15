US Supreme Court allows Trump to shrink Education Department

Washington, July 15 (IANS) The US Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to move forward with its plan to dismantle the Department of Education after pausing a preliminary injunction issued by a US district judge in May.

In a 6-3 emergency ruling, the Supreme Court lifted the district judge's order to reinstate employees terminated in mass layoffs, Xinhua news agency reported.

On May 22, Boston-based US District Judge Myong Joun ordered the Trump administration to reinstate nearly 1,400 workers affected by mass layoffs at the department.

US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston stated that the layoffs "will likely cripple the department."

This marks the second significant victory for Trump from the Supreme Court within a week. Last week, the Court paved the way for Trump’s extensive plan to reduce the federal workforce, overturning lower court rulings that had temporarily blocked the initiative.

The dismantling of the education department is part of the US President's plan to reduce the federal government's role in education and increase state control.

A group of 21 Democratic attorneys general, along with school districts and unions, has filed two legal challenges, asserting that Trump's efforts to shut down the Department of Education could hinder its ability to fulfill its essential responsibilities.

Established by Congress in 1979, the Department of Education has several key roles, including administering college loans, monitoring student performance, and enforcing civil rights in schools. Additionally, it provides federal funding to support underfunded districts and assist students with disabilities.

--IANS

int/rs