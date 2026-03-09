US State moves to condemn Hinduphobia

Washington, March 9 (IANS) Lawmakers in the US State of Minnesota, on Monday, introduced a resolution condemning Hinduphobia and 'anti-Hindu' bigotry, underscoring growing concern about discrimination and attacks targeting Hindu communities in the US.

The proposal, introduced in the Minnesota Senate, calls for recognising "anti-Hindu" bias and reaffirming the state's commitment to religious freedom, inclusion, and mutual respect.

Welcoming the resolution, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said the initiative followed efforts by community members and local volunteers to raise awareness of the discrimination faced by Hindu Americans.

In a statement posted online, the organisation said: "Minnesota has introduced a historic resolution condemning Hinduphobia and "anti-Hindu" bigotry."

The Hindu group said the measure highlights the need to acknowledge "anti-Hindu" bias and address discrimination affecting Hindu Americans, both in Minnesota and across the country.

The resolution emphasises Minnesota's longstanding commitment to protecting religious liberty and pluralism.

It notes that the state, guided by the US Constitution and the Minnesota Human Rights Act, has a history of defending religious freedom and the dignity of all individuals.

Lawmakers also highlighted the global and American presence of Hindu communities.

The proposal notes that "Hinduism, also known as Sanatana Dharma, is one of the world's oldest and largest religions, with more than 1.2 billion adherents globally and a diverse and growing community of over four million in the United States".

The measure recognises the contributions of Hindu Americans across multiple sectors of society, including yoga, ayurveda, meditation, medicine, science and engineering, information technology, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, and retail trade.

At the same time, the resolution raises concern about incidents targeting Hindu places of worship.

It notes that "hate-based vandalism against Hindu places of worship, known as mandirs, is rising nationally", and points to incidents reported in several states.

The document also refers to cases in Minnesota, where temples have faced vandalism and hate speech, reflecting what the resolution describes as a broader wave of Hinduphobia that requires recognition and protection.

If adopted, the resolution would formally declare that the Minnesota Legislature "unequivocally condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry, and all forms of religious intolerance".

It also affirms that Minnesota "welcomes the diversity and contributions of its Hindu-American residents and is committed to protecting their right to worship in safety and peace".

The proposal further calls on state and local agencies, including educational institutions and law enforcement authorities, to increase understanding of Hinduphobia and include Hindu communities in diversity initiatives, anti-bias training programmes, and interfaith dialogue.

COHANA said it would continue working with lawmakers and community partners to secure passage of the resolution.

"We look forward to working with the community and our allies to secure passage of this important resolution," it added.

