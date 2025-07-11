US State Dept warns Americans of travel risks to Iran

Washington: The US Department of State announced a new awareness campaign warning Americans, 'especially Iranian Americans,' about the continuing severe risks of travel to Iran.

“US citizens should NOT travel to Iran for any reason. US citizens in Iran, including dual US-Iranian nationals, have been kidnapped and wrongfully arrested without warning or any evidence they committed a crime. Some have been held for years on false charges, subjected to psychological torture, and even sentenced to death. Having a US passport or connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone,” the US Department of State Consular Affairs posted on X.

Addressing a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday emphasised that the Iranian regime does not recognise dual nationality, and routinely denies consular services to detained US citizens. She stressed that while the bombing has stopped, that does not mean that it is safe to travel to Iran.

“We are also launching a new website dedicated to warning Americans against travel to Iran, and there you have it. You can get that website starting at state.gov/do-not-travel-to-Iran. That’s do-hyphen-not-hyphen-travel-hyphen-to-hyphen-Iran. But I think if you go to state.gov, you do a search, you will find that quite easily. The message is clear, as you can tell in multiple languages. Our travel advisories are there, as well. They remain in place,” said Bruce.

“And we cannot stress enough – as we continue to do, as I have multiple times from this podium – do not travel to Iran, especially those of you who are dual citizens who have Iranian heritage. It is not safe for anyone to travel to Iran. And again, this supplements also the existing travel advisories – it does not supplant them – at travel.state.gov. Our message is clear. I think so,” she added.

The statement came amid the recent tensions between the US and Iran following the 12 days of escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, which began on June 13 and involved US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

--IANS