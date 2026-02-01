US special envoy arrives in Venezuela

Caracas, Feb 1 (IANS) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said that US diplomat Laura Dogu, a special envoy of the US government, has arrived in Venezuela as part of the working agenda between the two countries.

According to Gil, who released the information via Telegram, their talks are aimed at defining a roadmap on issues of bilateral interest, as well as addressing and resolving existing differences through diplomatic dialogue, Xinhua news agency reported.

The foreign minister stressed that the process is being carried out on the basis of mutual respect and international law, which he described as guiding principles of relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the US-led effort involving Venezuela is progressing well, saying oil exports are expected to resume under an arrangement backed by Washington.

“The Venezuelan situation, the leadership is doing a very good job,” Trump said. He said the United States is “getting along very, very well” with those involved in the process.

Trump said countries will soon begin taking Venezuelan oil and that the United States will play a leading role. “We’re inviting countries of the world,” he said. “They’re going to be starting to take the oil.”

He said the plan has worked out smoothly so far. “We’re going to be heading that with the country, and it’s worked out really well,” Trump said.

Trump did not provide details on which countries would participate or how the oil arrangements would be structured. He also did not address the timeline for exports or pricing.

