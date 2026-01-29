US Senators clash over DHS funding as Republican warn of govt shutdown

Washington, Jan 29 (IANS) A bitter fight over funding for the Department of Homeland Security escalated in the US Senate, with Republicans warning of a possible government shutdown and Democrats demanding changes to rein in immigration enforcement agencies after recent fatal incidents.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Wednesday (local time) said Republicans were ready to pass a six-bill spending package already approved by the House with broad bipartisan support. He said Democrats were blocking progress by objecting to the DHS funding bill.

“We need to fund the government,” Thune told reporters after a closed GOP policy luncheon. He said the Senate could pass the package and send it to the President, completing work on all 12 annual appropriations bills.

Thune said Democrats’ objections were misplaced. He noted that the DHS bill would spend less on Immigration and Customs Enforcement than a continuing resolution. He also said the bill included Democratic priorities, including about $20 million for body cameras and funding for de-escalation training.

“A government shutdown is not in anybody’s interest,” Thune said. He warned that even a partial shutdown would disrupt key agencies. He pointed to FEMA, TSA, the Coast Guard, and the agency that handles cybersecurity.

Sen. John Barrasso reinforced that message. He accused Democrats of “once again threatening to shut down the government.” He said a shutdown would mean no funding for FEMA while large parts of the country face severe storms. He also warned of impacts on TSA and air traffic control.

Democrats responded by blaming Republicans and the Trump administration. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said recent killings tied to DHS agents showed the need for immediate reforms.

“What the American people are seeing right now is not just horrifying,” Schumer said. “This is chaos created at the top.”

Schumer accused ICE of operating without limits. He said agents were violating constitutional rights and refusing to coordinate with state and local law enforcement. “This is not border security,” he said. “This is not law and order.”

Schumer said Senate Democrats were united behind three legislative demands. The first was ending roving patrols and tightening warrant rules.

The second was accountability, including a uniform code of conduct and independent investigations. The third was requiring agents to remove masks, wear body cameras, and carry proper identification.

“No more anonymous agents, no more secret operatives,” Schumer said.

Sen. Patty Murray said Democrats were ready to prevent a shutdown by passing five of the six appropriations bills immediately. She said those bills covered “about 95 per cent of the remaining budget.”

“The ball is in the Republicans’ court,” Murray said. She argued that the DHS bill had to be separated so lawmakers could address what she called agencies that were “out of control.”

“The brutal killing of Alex Pretti was an inflexion point for this country,” Murray said. She accused the administration of trying to cover up what happened and of slandering a nurse as a domestic terrorist.

“There is no reason whatsoever for that work to hold up the other five bills and cause a shutdown,” she said.

Sen. Alex Padilla said Democrats had reached a breaking point after two killings in Minnesota involving ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers.

“No more of an out-of-control militarised ICE roaming the streets of communities across the country,” Padilla said. He said the issue was not immigration policy but whether federal agencies were acting lawfully.

“ICE and CBP are not above the law,” Padilla said. He called for oversight and accountability before DHS received more funding.

Asked about compromise, Schumer said Democrats wanted negotiations but insisted the DHS bill be separated first. He said that could be done quickly with an amendment on the Senate floor.

“What we need to do is very simple, again, rein in ICE and end the violence,” Schumer said. He added that if funding lapsed, responsibility would fall on Thune.

Thune said splitting the package could create new risks. He warned that sending a revised bill back to the House could lead to uncertainty and delay. He said changes could invite new amendments and drag out the process.

The Department of Homeland Security oversees immigration enforcement, border security, transportation security, and disaster response. It has long been a focal point of partisan fights over immigration and federal authority.

Past government shutdowns have furloughed workers, delayed services, and disrupted the economy. The longest shutdown lasted 43 days. With deadlines approaching and both sides dug in, the standoff raised the risk of another funding lapse affecting agencies relied on by millions of Americans.

