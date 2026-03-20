US senators advance bipartisan push on healthcare costs

Washington, March 20 (IANS) Facing rising health care costs and access gaps, US senators advanced bipartisan proposals on drug pricing, maternal care and insurance reform.

Read More

At a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, lawmakers from both parties pitched a wide range of bills aimed at lowering costs, expanding access, and addressing workforce shortages.

Opening the session, Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy stressed the need for practical solutions. “As chair, my focus is cutting through the noise to deliver for Louisiana and for the United States of America,” he said, pointing to pressure on families as “health care drug prices, college tuition is all too expensive.”.

Several senators focused on affordability in health care and child care. Senator Tim Kaine highlighted a bipartisan bill to expand child care supply by supplementing workers' pay, noting a mismatch between costs and wages. “43 per cent of our child care workers rely on public assistance,” he said, despite high fees paid by families.

Kaine also promoted legislation to eliminate out-of-pocket costs tied to childbirth. “No mom should go without care because of a fear that they can't afford it,” he said, citing average costs of about $3,000 for pregnancy and delivery under employer-sponsored insurance.

Rural health care gaps were another key concern. Senator Maggie Hassan said access to maternal services remains limited in many areas. “In some areas of New Hampshire, it may take more than an hour to drive to the nearest labor and delivery unit,” she said, backing a bill to equip rural hospitals and train staff for emergency obstetric care.

On drug pricing, Hassan criticised industry practices that delay the introduction of cheaper alternatives. “Pharmaceutical companies exploit loopholes in the patent system in order to build what are known as patent walls around their products,” she said, arguing this can block generic competition for years.

Transparency in pricing drew bipartisan support. Senators Roger Marshall and John Hickenlooper pushed the Patients Deserve Price Tags Act, which would require hospitals and insurers to disclose real prices upfront. Hickenlooper said, “The lack of transparency in the health care industry is -- is outrageous,” while Marshall said the bill could “save families potentially $ 1,000 a month”.

Other proposals discussed included expanding ALS research, improving access to insulin, boosting the nursing workforce, increasing access to prostate cancer screening, and strengthening mental health services.

Across the hearing, lawmakers repeatedly described their bills as bipartisan and ready for action, signalling areas where cooperation remains possible despite broader political divisions.

Cassidy said committee staff was actively reviewing proposals and working through technical details, noting strong interest in advancing several measures.

--IANS

lkj/rs