US Senate honors Indian-American leader Sunil Puri

Washington, March 14 (IANS) The US Senate paid tribute to Indian-American businessman and philanthropist Sunil Puri, with Senator Dick Durbin recalling his journey from a young immigrant arriving from India with little money to a civic leader who helped transform Rockford, Illinois.

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Durbin announced Puri’s passing on the Senate floor and described him as a powerful example of the American dream.

“Mr. President, when I think about the American dream, I think about my friend Sunil Puri,” Durbin said.

Puri immigrated to the United States from India in 1979 at the age of 18. Durbin said he arrived in Rockford “with little more than hope, tenacity, and $150 in his pocket.”

Over the next four decades, Puri became a leading businessman and philanthropist in the city.

“Yet, over the span of four decades, he became one of Rockford's leading businessmen and philanthropists,” Durbin said.

Durbin recounted how Puri left Mumbai for Rockford in hopes of studying at Rockford College, now Rockford University. During his college years, Puri worked several jobs to support himself.

“Through hard work, dedication, and many odd jobs, including cleaning bedpans and laying concrete, Sunil put himself through school,” Durbin said.

Durbin also highlighted the role of the local community in helping Puri succeed during those early years.

“The citizens of Rockford opened their arms to Sunil, and in return, Sunil would spend the next four decades repaying the favor,” he said.

After graduating with a degree in accounting, Puri founded First Rockford Group, later known as First Midwest Group, a real estate development company involved in numerous redevelopment projects in the city.

Durbin said the firm helped transform neglected properties into productive spaces.

“They have turned abandoned and forgotten buildings into thriving restaurants, offices, and warehouses,” Durbin said.

He said the company’s investments helped drive economic growth and job creation across the region.

“First Midwest's investments in Rockford have breathed new life into the city, driving economic growth and creating jobs for thousands of Illinoisans,” he said.

Beyond business, Durbin noted Puri’s extensive charitable work in Rockford. Inspired by a lesson from his parents, Puri often spoke about the importance of giving back.

“‘Water the flowers where you smell the roses,’” Durbin said.

Puri donated millions of dollars and contributed significant time to community initiatives. His philanthropy helped fund several major projects, including the Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza, the southeast Rockford YMCA branch and the Salvation Army Puri Family Disaster Services Center.

Durbin also noted Puri’s advocacy for stronger ties between the United States and India. He said Puri was “a passionate advocate for improved US-Indian relations” and traveled to India with Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to support expanded engagement between the two countries.

--IANS

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